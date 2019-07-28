Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Its Innospec (IOSP) Position by $331,004; Stock Value Rose; As Corning (Put) (GLW) Stock Price Declined, Maplelane Capital Has Decreased by $3.96 Million Its Position

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 67,466 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (GLW) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.40M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.93 million shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.41M for 20.95 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TSM) by 1.04 million shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $67.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. WEEKS WENDELL P had sold 223,379 shares worth $7.54 million on Thursday, February 14.