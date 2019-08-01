Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Holding in Innospec (IOSP) as Share Value Rose; Skechers U S A Cl A (SKX) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 163,439 shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (SKX) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 102,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The hedge fund held 294,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 191,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 1.75 million shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 19/04/2018 – Skechers tripped up by soft guidance; 02/05/2018 – Skechers Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 9; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS SEES 2Q EPS 38C TO 43C, EST. 54C; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS Achieves New Quarterly Sales Record in First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Hits The Ground, Down 28%; 19/04/2018 – Skechers Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Pinches Investors; 05/03/2018 Air France Returns For Third Year As Official Sponsor Of The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42 million for 20.84 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

