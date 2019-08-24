Kirr Marbach & Company Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Trimmed by $322,455; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Cut Position by $768,888 as Market Valuation Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 153,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12M, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 32,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 137,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 169,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 363,818 shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 54,877 shares to 56,208 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

