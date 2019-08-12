Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Holding; Shorts at Nautilus (NLS) Raised By 17.07%

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 2,023 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 90,107 shares with $15.38M value, down from 92,130 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 693,489 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) had an increase of 17.07% in short interest. NLS’s SI was 3.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.07% from 2.67 million shares previously. With 483,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS)’s short sellers to cover NLS’s short positions. The SI to Nautilus Inc’s float is 10.89%. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 337,191 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 05/03/2018 Nautilus 4Q EPS 27c; 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 30/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loan and provides corporate update; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Nautilus, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 30,065 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 1.02M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,495 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 62,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 33,650 shares stake. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 72,039 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 237,782 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 21,504 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 36,191 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 32,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 20,091 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 4.68M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nautilus Needs An Activist – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nautilus: Extreme Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CEO James Barr on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Nautilus Group (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus Group has $8.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $7.38’s average target is 438.69% above currents $1.37 stock price. Nautilus Group had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $62,659 activity. $14,973 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares were bought by BOLIO WAYNE M. McMahon William B had bought 14,000 shares worth $19,880 on Wednesday, August 7. $27,806 worth of stock was bought by JOHNSON M CARL III on Thursday, May 30.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.65 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 5.37% above currents $189.43 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by M Partners.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.62 million for 32.89 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.