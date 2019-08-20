Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed By $355,397 Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding; Shorts at ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT COMMON SHARES (ASXSF) Lowered By 93.33%

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASXSF) had a decrease of 93.33% in short interest. ASXSF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 93.33% from 1,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2655. About 1,000 shares traded. Elysee Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASXSF) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 297,893 shares with $14.88 million value, down from 305,146 last quarter. Voya Financial Inc now has $7.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 1.44M shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution

Elysee Development Corp. operates as an investment and venture capital firm that makes growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $7.04 million. The firm makes investments, with a focus on the natural resource sector. It has a 5.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of equity investments in small and medium sized public companies, with a focus on precious and specialty metals; and investments in convertible debentures of mining companies.

