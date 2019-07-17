Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Position; Shorts at Childrens Place (the (PLCE) Raised By 35.16%

Childrens Place Inc (the (NASDAQ:PLCE) had an increase of 35.16% in short interest. PLCE’s SI was 3.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 35.16% from 2.85M shares previously. With 701,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Childrens Place Inc (the (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s short sellers to cover PLCE’s short positions. The SI to Childrens Place Inc (the’s float is 24.18%. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 282,113 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 297,893 shares with $14.88M value, down from 305,146 last quarter. Voya Financial Inc now has $8.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 1.39M shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold The Children's Place, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Metropolitan Life Insur Company stated it has 23,737 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 34,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 164,931 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Park West Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 110,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 70,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 20,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,270 shares stake. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Everence Cap Management Inc accumulated 2,440 shares. Nordea Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 5,458 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 133,996 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Telsey Advisory. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup downgraded The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It has a 21.89 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does The Children’s Place, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLCE) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Children’s Place, (PLCE) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PLCE or SFIX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Childrenâ€™s Place Inc. (PLCE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Smithfield invested in 310 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 210,887 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 7,222 shares. National Pension Ser reported 0% stake. Overbrook Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% or 40,769 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% or 128,302 shares. 1,690 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bowling Limited Liability Company holds 35,172 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 1.36 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 433,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 829,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. 1,500 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. 926 shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M, worth $46,852 on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Releases Findings on the Needs of Caregivers and Employees With Disabilities in the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Launches New Digital Advice Platform to Support Retail Advisors and their Clients – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.