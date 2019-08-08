Kirr Marbach & Company Raised Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $475,904; Share Price Declined; Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Lennox Intl (LII) as Valuation Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 3.00M shares traded or 65.35% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 15,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 35,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $258.78. About 192,371 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42M for 17.97 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 28,755 shares to 558,712 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FTEC) by 447,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 6,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1,360 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,718 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 46,713 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 109,014 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 35,383 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0.08% or 1,242 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Tru Company has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 208,580 shares. Ameriprise reported 366,133 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.09% or 814 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Llc holds 0.21% or 1,525 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.05% stake. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 1,054 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group has 87,777 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Automotive Powers Geely’s GKUI Smart Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c; Raises Outook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,700 were reported by Shell Asset Management Co. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 441,166 shares. Essex Mngmt Com accumulated 99,436 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Advisory reported 72,061 shares stake. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 10,143 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has 23,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 252,618 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp. 56,343 were accumulated by Amer Century Cos. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 15.35 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 495 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,745 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 2,346 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 54,880 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.