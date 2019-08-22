Kirr Marbach & Company Increases Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN); Shannon River Fund Management Holds Position in Xilinx (XLNX)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 1.46 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84 million, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $106.09. About 1.55M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3,988 shares to 178,852 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,532 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited invested in 10,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 23,225 were reported by Marathon Mngmt. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 11,669 shares. Amp Limited has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 24,504 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 0% or 495 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 51,774 shares stake. Bbt Mngmt Ltd invested 0.74% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 1,390 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 685,560 shares. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.7% stake. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 340 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Lc accumulated 10,388 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Lc stated it has 16,556 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,841 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 25,677 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company reported 404,678 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 35,057 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 315,109 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Llc has 336,581 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3,044 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.87% or 7,780 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 211,138 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 8,587 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 2,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,282 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 30,523 are held by Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Corporation.

