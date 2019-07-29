Kirr Marbach & Company Maintains Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN); San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $366,795 as Stock Value Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $140.12. About 6.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 385,192 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Shares for $130,824 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Ortmanns Stefan also sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares to 153,455 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.42% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). D E Shaw & Co invested in 581,770 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability holds 797,160 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 340,000 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us owns 779,825 shares. Cap Rech Investors holds 5.47 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 100 shares. Interest invested in 5,033 shares. 4.69 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 22.66 million shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 495 shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 88,529 are owned by Continental Advisors Limited Liability.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 4.69 million shares stake. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 8.59M shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,100 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 113,051 shares. Penobscot Invest Co Inc invested in 111,857 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Moreover, Paw has 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westchester Mgmt owns 97,638 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan Co holds 4.04% or 5.93M shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Company stated it has 28,994 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt holds 94,397 shares. 10.22 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Court Place Lc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,799 shares.

