Kirr Marbach & Company Continues to Hold Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN); Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Declined While Csu Producer Resources Has Decreased Holding by $960,500

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.62 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.63M shares traded or 142.67% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares to 210,532 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,051 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Glenview Capital Limited Co holds 5.28M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Rgm Capital Limited Co holds 6.56% or 5.71 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0% or 11,378 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 2.28M shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 1.30 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com owns 11,000 shares. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 25,899 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa owns 361,871 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Parametric Portfolio invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aqr reported 1.41M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 7,931 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

