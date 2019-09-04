Kirr Marbach & Company Increases Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN); Northeast Financial Consultants Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Boosted

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 2.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 1.53 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Prns holds 0.09% or 7,216 shares. 20,864 were accumulated by Lincoln National Corporation. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.38% or 8,190 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6.07 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75,659 shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability has 6,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Lp accumulated 3,852 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 103,192 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,414 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Com owns 5,411 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc reported 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp accumulated 25,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Lc has 0.8% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 5.28M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 220,698 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 622,860 are held by Federated Inc Pa. 855,808 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh. Bridgewater LP has 22,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.19 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 25,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Marathon Cap Mngmt owns 23,225 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 1,450 shares.