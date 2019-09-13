Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $488,172; Microstrategy (MSTR) Stake Held by Hawk Ridge Management Llc

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 94,804 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 9,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 315,947 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 325,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 563,368 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MicroStrategy, Inc. (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroStrategy Advances U.S. Public Sector Program with immixGroup – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 241,860 shares to 455,882 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,308 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 64,348 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 18,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 62,552 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 47 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 99,581 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 97,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 344 shares. Horrell Management accumulated 2.81% or 40,200 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 2,388 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 927 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 82,214 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 14,694 shares. New York-based Rothschild Asset Management Us has invested 0.5% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,737 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.27% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 39,000 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 8,700 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 13,040 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pitcairn Company invested in 4,545 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 0.06% or 133,000 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 2.96% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 51,832 shares. Axa holds 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 123,030 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).