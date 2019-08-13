Kirr Marbach & Company Has Increased Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904; Market Value Declined; Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Its Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI) as Market Value Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.76 million shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI) by 227.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 10,154 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 3,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 2.11M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,776 shares to 232,054 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,567 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares to 297,893 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,532 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

