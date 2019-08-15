Kirr Marbach & Company Trimmed Its Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) as Market Valuation Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Federated Invs Pa (FII) by $2.32 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 773,487 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 164,297 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.04% or 378,688 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 198,336 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 1.17 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 283,047 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 61,684 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc reported 34,406 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 129,001 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Reliance Com Of Delaware invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 154,395 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 159,874 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial preferred stock offering prices to raise $300M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federated Investors buying parts of PNC Capital Advisors for $52M – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

