Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 21.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp acquired 1,435 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 7,976 shares with $846.00M value, up from 6,541 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $119.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 297,893 shares with $14.88M value, down from 305,146 last quarter. Voya Financial Inc now has $8.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 977,082 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $24.42 million activity. 7,800 shares valued at $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60 million worth of stock. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock or 8,693 shares. Another trade for 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 was made by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M was made by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of stock.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 164,733 shares to 102,036 valued at $12.03B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 2,970 shares and now owns 4,585 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,201 are held by Horizon Invests Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 3.74 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated accumulated 6.93 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 24.51 million shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment holds 68,670 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. 161,922 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Scotia Cap holds 0.05% or 35,505 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc invested in 124,010 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Moreover, Williams Jones Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 53,331 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 12,296 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Tru Comm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,193 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Merchants Corporation holds 5,003 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Central Bancorp Trust holds 0.2% or 8,271 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 140 shares. 4,809 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Lomas Cap Lc invested 3.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 350,699 are owned by Junto Capital L P. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Corsair Capital Limited Partnership reported 5.3% stake. Highland Capital Management Ltd Com reported 24,867 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). First Mercantile Trust reported 960 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 11,045 shares stake. Nomura reported 4,052 shares stake. Capital Returns Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 265,620 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 13,212 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. Shares for $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. $46,852 worth of stock was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28. 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.