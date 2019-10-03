Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Mastec (MTZ) Holding By $488,172; Eversource Energy (D/B/A (ES) SI Increased By 0.73%

Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES) had an increase of 0.73% in short interest. ES’s SI was 17.04 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.73% from 16.92 million shares previously. With 1.57 million avg volume, 11 days are for Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES)’s short sellers to cover ES’s short positions. The SI to Eversource Energy (D/B/A’s float is 5.4%. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 1.95 million shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades EnergySolutions Inc To ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – Boston Channel: Eversource: ‘Substantially complete power restoration’ by Sat. evening; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Ever; 23/05/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO -MASSACHUSETTS’ DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RESOURCES’ OUTCOME DOES NOT CHANGE COS COMMITMENT TO DEVELOP OFFSHORE WIND IN UNITED STATES; 09/03/2018 – Middletown Press: Eversource: All power should be restored in Connecticut by 11 p.m. Sunday, possibly sooner; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q EPS 85C; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Carefully Reviewed Eversource’s Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 9,572 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 315,947 shares with $16.28M value, down from 325,519 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 599,387 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Parametric Port Lc holds 177,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 410 are held by Victory Capital Management. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Signaturefd Lc reported 22 shares. 3,400 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 8,811 shares. 16,252 are held by Chase Inv Counsel Corp. United Serv Automobile Association reported 9,530 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc holds 0.04% or 7,470 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 204,301 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.33 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $6000 lowest target. $67’s average target is 5.96% above currents $63.23 stock price. MasTec had 8 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by B. Riley & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Monday, August 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital.

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $9100 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.60’s average target is -0.97% below currents $84.42 stock price. Eversource Energy had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Friday, August 16 report. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6.