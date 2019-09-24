Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Position in Mastec (MTZ) by $488,172 as Share Value Rose; Daiwa Securities Group Cut Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $871,488 as Share Value Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 36,726 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, down from 41,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.76. About 622,564 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 9,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 315,947 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 325,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 536,234 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies by 35,124 shares to 164,509 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 24,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 33.70 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.34M for 10.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

