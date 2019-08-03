Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $475,904 as Market Valuation Declined; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Upped Its Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stake by $435,512

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.74M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 19,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 538,573 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 518,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 847,002 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares to 153,455 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,852 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.17% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 700,132 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Usa Portformulas reported 19,360 shares. Blair William Co Il owns 49,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors Inc invested in 0.01% or 12,020 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 31,452 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 20,881 shares. 524,100 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Century Inc invested in 0% or 56,343 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 2,346 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3,000 shares. Gmt Cap reported 518,030 shares stake. Tcw Incorporated holds 0.02% or 136,192 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 65,725 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs stated it has 79,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 688,350 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group accumulated 25,242 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 2,400 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Goldman Sachs owns 892,076 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,351 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 0.84% or 89,509 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp has 84,433 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech has invested 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Brookfield Asset invested 0.15% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).