Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased By $325,632 Its Autozone (AZO) Stake; Clearway Energy Class C (CWEN) Shorts Decreased By 13.41%

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 16,051 shares with $16.44M value, down from 16,369 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp invested in 13,602 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested in 100 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 904 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 1,651 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios has invested 0.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hsbc Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,770 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,815 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 183,147 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Indexiq Llc stated it has 4,424 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 695 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Regal Limited Co has invested 0.56% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $536.16M for 12.52 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.