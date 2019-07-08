Kirr Marbach & Company Maintains Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN); Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Shares Rose While Navellier & Associates Raised Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 133.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 81,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,652 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 35,841 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 730,212 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares to 236,583 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of stock or 1,841 shares. Tempesta Daniel David sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640. The insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 7,931 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.39 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc invested in 3.67M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 220,698 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 392,503 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 3.71 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.43M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Invesco Limited stated it has 3.01M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 72,061 shares stake. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 31,452 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 252,618 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 359,610 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 35,214 shares. River Road Asset Lc holds 0.28% or 598,863 shares. Navellier And Incorporated stated it has 141,652 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 250 are held by Dubuque Comml Bank And. Zuckerman Inv Gp Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. National Asset Management Inc invested in 58,192 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 30,798 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company owns 51,200 shares. Hilltop has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Northern holds 52,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 1,023 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 111,482 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

