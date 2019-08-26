Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding; Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 5.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc acquired 29,744 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 568,050 shares with $9.62 million value, up from 538,306 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.69 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 32 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 26 cut down and sold their equity positions in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 13.74 million shares, down from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boulder Growth & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com owns 788,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 12,769 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 30,788 shares. Rgm Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.71 million shares. 35,041 were reported by Bbt Capital Mgmt Lc. 10,325 were reported by Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 1.56% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 11,000 shares. Wade G W Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,404 shares. Vanguard Group holds 26.12 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Globeflex Limited Partnership has 108,286 shares. 685,560 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. 37,850 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 318 shares to 16,051 valued at $16.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 3,071 shares and now owns 153,455 shares. Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was reduced too.

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. for 158,679 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 1.05 million shares or 4.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 3.34% invested in the company for 698,685 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. It has a 18.99 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

