Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Holding; Bloomin Brands Has 1.46 Sentiment

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 210,532 shares with $15.25 million value, down from 214,818 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solution now has $34.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 104 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 71 sold and reduced holdings in Bloomin Brands Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 82.60 million shares, up from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bloomin Brands Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 68 New Position: 36.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,352 shares. 5,032 are held by Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership. Of Vermont reported 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 11,134 shares. 40,516 are owned by Blair William Company Il. 20,215 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Republic holds 617,198 shares. Penobscot Management accumulated 0.31% or 19,972 shares. Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 376,983 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 703,536 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 17,070 are held by Boltwood Capital Management. 2.64 million were reported by Natl Bank Of America De.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 15.17% above currents $62.41 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Sunday, March 10 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6400 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M.

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $9.55 million for 42.43 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.6% – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MKM Partners sees upside on Bloomin’ Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Janus Henderson Group, Seaboard Corp. and Bloomin’ Brands – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 2.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 1.93M shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for 784,262 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 355,925 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.16% invested in the company for 927,381 shares. The New York-based Hoplite Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.34% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 424,600 shares.