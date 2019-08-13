Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Holding by $308,592; Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed Its Realty Income (O) Holding by $1.55 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 21,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 136,354 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, down from 157,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 925,721 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 3.47M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty reported 34,551 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 6,231 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 40,516 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,021 shares. Boys Arnold &, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,216 shares. Finemark State Bank holds 69,736 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cumberland Advisors Inc holds 23,390 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has invested 0.38% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitsubishi Ufj Holding holds 180 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 26,232 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 27,181 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 376,983 shares. 44.18 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Haverford Trust reported 0% stake. Old Savings Bank In invested 0.38% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

