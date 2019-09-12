Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $364,250; Autozone (AZO) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 58,855 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85 million, down from 60,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $232.28. About 18,632 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 3,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 35,597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.14M, down from 39,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1155.19. About 12,590 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $491.98 million for 16.31 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 17,481 shares to 27,131 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 330,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & Research owns 300 shares. Shell Asset Company accumulated 8,526 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 433 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 4,075 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,581 are owned by Gideon Advsrs. Carlson Limited Partnership has 15,182 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Syntal Prns Limited Liability Co has 1,535 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Corporation, a South Dakota-based fund reported 192 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fin Limited Com has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,392 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legal General Gru Plc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.28 million for 13.28 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.