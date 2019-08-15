Kirr Marbach & Company Has Increased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904; As Sanofi (SNY) Share Value Declined, Chou Associates Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 603,032 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 428,511 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 12/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 16/04/2018 – France’s Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse’s Cooper-Vemedia; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Max SoloStar Holds More Insulin Than Any Other Long-Acting Insulin Pen; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350 Mln in Canadian Vaccine Facility; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi’s Valproate Restricted for Some Women in the UK: Regulator; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI AND ABLYNX ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF THE INITIAL TENDER OFFER PERIOD FOR ABLYNX AND COMMENCEMENT OF SQUEEZE-OUT

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares to 42,850 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,583 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 2.57M shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Salem Counselors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 13.54M shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 1,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 93,863 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company. Canandaigua Retail Bank holds 10,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4.69M shares. Moreover, Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 10,543 shares. Canal Co holds 1.26% or 219,600 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 0% stake. Boston Prns has 359,610 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1,048 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Biometrics Saved Enterprises $1B in Fraud in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AnaptysBio Prepares for a Potential Gear Shift – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi in-licenses Verastem’s duvelisib in certain markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Sanofi (SNY) Reports Agreement with Roche for Exclusive US Over-the-Counter Rights to Tamiflu – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.