Kirr Marbach & Company Has Increased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904 as Stock Rose; As Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Price Rose, Elk Creek Partners Lowered Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 309,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 326,381 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1.00M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Citadel Limited stated it has 6,948 shares. Qs Investors Llc reported 23,575 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 128,601 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 29,115 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.54M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.13% or 470,128 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,461 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 57,656 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 45,398 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 148,400 are owned by Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Art Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 29,333 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 121,551 shares to 501,724 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares to 297,893 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,850 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. On Friday, February 1 Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,500 shares. 1,841 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. The insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824.