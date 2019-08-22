Kirr Marbach & Company Boosted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $475,904 as Shares Declined; As Avon Products (AVP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Shah Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 2.45 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.25M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt holds 1.56M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Liability Com holds 3,000 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 17,874 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Magnetar Financial Ltd Com invested in 93,863 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% or 913,000 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 0.08% or 29,011 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 534,500 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.07% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.01 million shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 1.51M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 441,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 763,922 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.39 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 372,788 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Automotive Powers Geely’s GKUI Smart Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares to 153,455 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,583 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avon Products Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avon: Trust In The Rally? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yacktman Funds’ 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avon Is Calling: Invest In The Growth Or Speculate On The Takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avon Announces Early Tender Date Results of Cash Tender Offer for 2020 Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 115,500 shares. 8.79 million were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 221 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 186,185 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com stated it has 4.09 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 40,175 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 1.98M shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 213,914 shares. Hap Trading Ltd has 0.19% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 740,388 shares. General American Investors Company holds 2.75M shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Shah Cap holds 11.87% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 7.77 million shares.