Kirr Marbach & Company Holds Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN); As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $341,000

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.55M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 425,103 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 200,000 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 21,479 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 16,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 25,800 shares. Mufg Americas owns 3,263 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 30,788 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 194,338 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 40,358 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 359,610 shares. Citigroup invested in 120,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 44,838 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability reported 44,602 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 53,898 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Lenovo Announce Multi-Year HPC/AI Collaboration, HPE Acquires MapR AI Tech and Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Reveals Name of Automotive Spin-Off – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

