Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding as Shares Rose; As Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stock Price Declined, Baker Bros Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $12.03 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 289,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00M, down from 297,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 208,331 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) by 588.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43M, up from 292,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 352,549 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 87,300 shares to 517,700 shares, valued at $40.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 421,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.29M shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ACOR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.