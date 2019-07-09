Kirklands (KIRK) Shares Declined While Signia Capital Management Cut Position; As Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.0652 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0148. About 319,608 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S 4Q EPS 79C, EST. 82C; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Names COO Michael Cairnes as Acting CEO; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 16/04/2018 – Kirkland’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 808,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 129,932 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bausch Health (BHC) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.2% – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adamas Pharma down 29% premarket on slow Gocovri ramp, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adamas to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, up 23.02% or $0.29 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.19% EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Thera by 468,600 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Obseva Sa by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuti.

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $340,218 activity. Shares for $101,218 were bought by Woodward Steven C.