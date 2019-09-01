Kirkland’s (KIRK) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Lifted Stake by $574,525; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $16.72 Million as Share Price Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 82,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 990,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 555,542 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kirkland’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIRK); 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Sales Up 3%-5%; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees 20 to 25 New Store Openings and 10 to 15 Store Closings in FY18; 13/04/2018 – M&A Litigator Sandra Goldstein Leaves Cravath for Kirkland & Ellis

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. PLEAS CHARLES III had bought 100,000 shares worth $239,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 83,212 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 81,614 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.01% or 15,723 shares. Adams Asset Ltd holds 0.11% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) or 112,376 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 19,327 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 16,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc holds 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) or 610 shares. Ls Inv Ltd has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 500 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 242,600 shares. Charles Schwab owns 84,230 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 71,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,300 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

