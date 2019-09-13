Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)’s Financial Results Comparing With DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Both Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 39 8.49 N/A 1.58 26.13 DRDGOLD Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and DRDGOLD Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and DRDGOLD Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of DRDGOLD Limited is $13.75, which is potential 262.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.83% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of DRDGOLD Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26% DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63%

For the past year Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has stronger performance than DRDGOLD Limited

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors DRDGOLD Limited.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.