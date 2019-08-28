Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Reaches $50.03 After 9.00% Up Move; Vonage Holdings (VG) Sellers Decreased By 13.97% Their Shorts

Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) had a decrease of 13.97% in short interest. VG’s SI was 14.06M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.97% from 16.34M shares previously. With 3.16M avg volume, 4 days are for Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG)’s short sellers to cover VG’s short positions. The SI to Vonage Holdings Corp’s float is 6.26%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 83,185 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

The stock of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 568,863 shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 90.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.80% the S&P500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $10.46 billion. The firm owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. It has a 28.11 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016.

Among 2 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1500 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is -4.58% below currents $13.1 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim initiated the shares of VG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 24.22M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 277,304 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 35,705 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 30,974 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 140,047 shares. Concourse Cap Management Lc has invested 1.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ls Investment Limited Company owns 6,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 140,880 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated stated it has 11,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has 0.06% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 41,834 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 590,650 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 74,382 shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 344.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.