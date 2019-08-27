Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Reaches $49.77 52-Week High; Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Shorts Decreased By 2.1%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) had a decrease of 2.1% in short interest. PIRS’s SI was 1.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.1% from 1.93M shares previously. With 420,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s short sellers to cover PIRS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 91,189 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has risen 3.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIRS); 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 1% Position in Pieris Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 07/05/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Names Ann Barbier to Bd of Directors

The stock of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) hit a new 52-week high and has $51.76 target or 4.00% above today's $49.77 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.47B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $51.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $418.60M more. The stock increased 4.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 899,509 shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 90.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Kirkland Lake Gold: What A Ride – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Key Takeaways From Kirkland Lake Gold's Q2 Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance" published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Kirkland Lake Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $10.47 billion. The firm owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. It has a 27.96 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016.

Among 2 analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has $5 highest and $500 lowest target. $5’s average target is 12.36% above currents $4.45 stock price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "PIRS Stock Surges on Promising Drug Data Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $219.21 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.