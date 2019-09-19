Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Reaches $47.41 After 4.00% Up Move; Verso (VRS) Shorts Up By 13.02%

The stock of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 458,871 shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 90.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KL News: 30/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETES PURCHASE OF SHRS OF NOVO RE; 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth: Updated; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q Net C$53.8M; 22/03/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q Rev C$198.2M; 30/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Completes Acquisition of Shrs of Novo Resources Corp; 02/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD BOOSTS DIV TO C$0.03/SHARE, WAS C$0.02; 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth: Upd; 25/04/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE EXPANDS NEW HIGH-GRADE ZONE BELOW TAYLOR MINE; 27/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Macassa, Results Support Continued Growth in Mineral Reserves and MiThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $9.93B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $49.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KL worth $397.36 million more.

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) had an increase of 13.02% in short interest. VRS’s SI was 2.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.02% from 2.04 million shares previously. With 301,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS)’s short sellers to cover VRS’s short positions. The SI to Verso Corporation’s float is 6.71%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 34,154 shares traded. Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has declined 20.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VRS News: 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $639 MLN VS $646 MLN; 21/03/2018 – VERSO – IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED, PORT HAWKESBURY, IRVING PAPER LIMITED AGREED TO PAY CO A PERCENTAGE OF DUTIES REFUNDED TO THEM; 08/03/2018 – Verso 4Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – WILL FILE WITH U.S. DOC A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR A ‘NO INTEREST’ CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REVIEW OF FINAL CVD ORDER ISSUED ON DEC 10, 2015; 23/03/2018 – Verso Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Verso 4Q Net $36M; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO BE GREATER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Verso Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRS); 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PORT HAWKESBURY PAPER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND CERTAIN RELATED ENTITIES – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys New 1% Position in Verso

Analysts await Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KL’s profit will be $142.48M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $9.93 billion. The firm owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016.

