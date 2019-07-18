Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) EPS Estimated At $0.57; Shorts at ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS ORDINARY (ECORF) Lowered By 47.39%

Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to report $0.57 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. KL’s profit would be $119.43 million giving it 20.09 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 7.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 779,666 shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 75.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.44% the S&P500. Some Historical KL News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1% Position in Kirkland Lake; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Earnings and Cash Flow in First Quarter 2018, Announces Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q Rev C$198.2M; 28/03/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$25 FROM C$24.5; 25/04/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE EXPANDS NEW HIGH-GRADE ZONE BELOW TAYLOR MINE; 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth; 22/03/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 03/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETES PURCHASE OF SHRS OF NOVO RE; 02/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Files Technical Report

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ECORF) had a decrease of 47.39% in short interest. ECORF’s SI was 11,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 47.39% from 21,100 shares previously. With 109,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ECORF)’s short sellers to cover ECORF’s short positions. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., a graphite and graphene company, mines, processes, refines, produces, and markets graphene and graphite products. The company has market cap of $4.63 million. It holds 40% interests in Sakura Graphite Ltd, which operates the Sakura Graphite Mine located in Sri Lanka. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elcora Resources Corp. and changed its name to Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. in February 2016.

