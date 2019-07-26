Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) EPS Estimated At $0.57; CANNLABS COMMON (CANL) Shorts Down By 93.21%

CANNLABS INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:CANL) had a decrease of 93.21% in short interest. CANL’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93.21% from 28,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.42% or $0.0092 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1. About 1,095 shares traded. CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to report $0.57 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. KL’s profit would be $120.00 million giving it 19.61 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 7.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 527,015 shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 75.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.44% the S&P500. Some Historical KL News: 01/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects Visible-Gold Bearing Mineralization at Robbin’s Hill, 3.8 km From Fosterville Mine; 03/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $25; 27/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Macassa, Results Support Continued Growth in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Re; 25/04/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE EXPANDS NEW HIGH-GRADE ZONE BELOW TAYLOR MINE; 30/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Identifies Potential New Source of Gold Production in Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q EPS C$0.25; 30/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETES PURCHASE OF SHRS OF NOVO RE; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland Lake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q Net C$53.8M

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.47 million. The Company’s testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services.

Another recent and important CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CannLabs: Another Brick In The Wall – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2015.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $9.42 billion. The firm owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. It has a 28.3 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016.