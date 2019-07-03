Kirby (KEX) Valuation Rose While Linscomb & Williams Lowered Position; Hl Financial Services Maintains Holding in Edwards Lifescience (EW)

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corp (EW) by 153.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $184.64. About 1.58M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 411,634 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $47.83 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 559,655 are owned by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Diamond Hill Capital Management stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Com owns 1.92% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 2.72 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,991 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co reported 24,828 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 3,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Management Limited Liability Company reported 108,263 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 98,901 shares stake. Lathrop holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 167,467 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 5.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 10,424 shares to 60,670 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.80 million activity. DRAGG RONALD A had sold 630 shares worth $46,796. O’Neil Christian G. had sold 4,731 shares worth $348,438 on Friday, February 1. $446,100 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by Miller Monte J. Husted Amy D. sold $349,616 worth of stock or 4,731 shares.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kirby (KEX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kirby Corporation (KEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.