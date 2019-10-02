Kirby (KEX) Stock Value Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Its Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 71,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 76,924 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, down from 148,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 26,641 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 86,940 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 2.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 35,855 were reported by Martin Tn. Brookstone Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 10,237 shares. First Manhattan Company has 2.93 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. First City Cap invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ipg Investment Llc owns 9,282 shares. Bellecapital Int reported 0.68% stake. Tcw Grp stated it has 20,700 shares. 51.63M were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bailard invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspiriant Lc invested in 32,339 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.27% or 1,650 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors owns 352,790 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Is Rather Mixed About New CEO of Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation to Present at the Stifel 2019 Transportation and Logistics Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.62M for 27.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.