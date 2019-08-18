Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Position; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Ariel Investments Upped Its Holding by $3.53 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 39,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 393,751 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.41M, up from 354,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 897,108 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 670,770 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.38 million, down from 683,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 478,819 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX)

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 413 shares to 2,681 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 70,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,631 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 3,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 163,220 shares. 10,886 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 152 were reported by Captrust Advsrs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 607 shares in its portfolio. 8,260 are held by United Automobile Association. Atlanta Mgmt L L C accumulated 4.40 million shares or 1.58% of the stock. 43,200 were accumulated by Prospector Partners Ltd Llc. Fayez Sarofim & owns 23,817 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Bristol-Myers, Celgene, Cognizant, EA, Fortinet, Lyft, Target, Tilray, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces Date For 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 111,609 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $88.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 565,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,419 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds – Forbes” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) and Encourages Quest Diagnostics Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” with publication date: July 20, 2019.