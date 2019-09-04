Kirby (KEX) Shareholder National Investment Services Has Cut Stake; Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Lowered Its Position by $499,800 as Stock Value Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 5.94M shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS VERY EXCITED BY ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WHICH IS GROWING FOUR TIMES FASTER THAN PHYSICAL RETAIL; 12/04/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources – The Edge; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 50.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 10,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 427,677 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment by 21,198 shares to 83,886 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation owns 409,950 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 98,901 shares. 3,966 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Communications Na. Brown Advisory Inc has 42,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 244,025 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com reported 2,840 shares stake. Logan Capital has invested 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,910 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 148,462 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 19,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 51,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $41.98M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.54 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.