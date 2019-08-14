Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Decreased Stake by $375,000 as Stock Value Rose; Miller Howard Investments Stake in Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Lifted by $2.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 41,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 128,189 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 86,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 399,566 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX)

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Closes the Acquisition of the Cenac Marine Services Marine Transportation Fleet – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES) by 34,347 shares to 700,325 shares, valued at $25.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.16% stake. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 3,966 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 4,774 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Carroll Finance Assoc reported 492 shares. Earnest Limited Liability has 36 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 38,694 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 108,654 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 122,912 shares. 28,656 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com. 1.36M are held by State Street. Natl Inv Services Inc Wi holds 5,014 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 36,589 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 47,509 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.32 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.