Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $385,086 as Stock Rose; As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Stock Price Declined, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $323,070

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 4.24M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 287,145 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $124.44 million for 14.92 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DINGES DAN O. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 262,049 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 5.09M shares. Virtu Limited Com holds 0.06% or 41,355 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 70,129 shares. Whittier Tru reported 746 shares stake. Covington Cap owns 1,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 878,509 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 30,026 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Service reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). American Century Companies Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 298,623 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 536 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 125,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 283,885 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Signaturefd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 302 shares.

