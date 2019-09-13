Kirby (KEX) Share Price Rose While Fruth Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $385,086; Shellback Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) as Share Value Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $392.84. About 308,314 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 258,531 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $43.88 million for 29.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Ltd Com stated it has 6,339 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 101 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 10,300 shares. Arosa Management Limited Partnership invested in 55,959 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Management owns 803,858 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 427,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 24,336 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 17 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,613 shares. North Star Mngmt has 78,100 shares. 180,000 are owned by Ack Asset Ltd Liability. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 12 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.55 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir reported 74,548 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). D E Shaw & invested 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 11,370 shares in its portfolio. 227 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 36 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 2,828 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc invested in 1,426 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Navellier Assocs Inc accumulated 4,559 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 14,983 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 708 shares or 0.9% of the stock. 614 were reported by Pinnacle Associate Ltd. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 36,200 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 209,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares