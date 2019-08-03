Kirby (KEX) Market Value Rose While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Holding; Cypress Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 18,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 163,141 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, up from 144,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.53M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 355,083 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment, a Ohio-based fund reported 111,206 shares. Charter Com owns 230,680 shares. 70,981 are held by Peoples Fincl Services. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company reported 39,851 shares. Blume Management holds 0.86% or 20,250 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Company owns 33,734 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 221,959 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bright Rock Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 79,425 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Ltd Co reported 134,864 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc has 47.77M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 52,000 shares stake. Bonness Enter Inc holds 1.1% or 21,029 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Com reported 10,304 shares. Counsel Limited Liability New York reported 136,379 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon, Shell feel the pain of natural gas glut in Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Stocks Chevron, Conoco Will Outshine Exxon Mobil, Analyst Says – Barron’s” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.70M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt owns 76,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Scout Investments Inc holds 0.29% or 186,126 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 11,788 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 3,450 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 350 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 5,769 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Baillie Gifford & holds 0.63% or 7.71M shares. Northern Trust reported 524,231 shares stake. Carroll Associates invested in 0% or 492 shares. Fiduciary invested in 0.01% or 4,319 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 21.03 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.