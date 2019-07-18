Kirby (KEX) Market Valuation Rose While Linscomb & Williams Lowered by $375,000 Its Position; Ami Investment Management Cut Its American Int’l Group (AIG) Holding as Shares Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 386,524 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 2.99 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 65,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 4.90M shares. Duncker Streett holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M Hldgs Inc invested in 6,071 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co has 5 shares. National Pension holds 0.16% or 952,667 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rmb Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 1,331 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund reported 17,287 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 72,577 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd reported 25,722 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 3.88 million shares. 60,944 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,911 shares to 144,176 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 607 shares. Sei reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,360 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 160 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tcw Grp Inc Inc stated it has 51,951 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 27,232 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 38,694 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 60,535 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Scout has invested 0.29% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Van Eck Associates has invested 0.25% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

