Kirby (KEX) Is At $70.60 Formed Wedge; Goldman Sachs Group Cut By $2.84 Million Its Avnet (AVT) Position

Kirby Corporation (KEX) formed wedge down with $68.48 target or 3.00% below today’s $70.60 share price. Kirby Corporation (KEX) has $4.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 332,093 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,965 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 737,808 shares with $32.00M value, down from 803,773 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $4.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 856,301 shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Hewlett Packard (NYSE: $HPE) to Invest $500 Million in India Over Next 5 Years and Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Announces Investment in Defendry – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Avnet, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AVT) 9.5% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 3.70M shares to 4.04 million valued at $174.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monster Beverage Corp New (Put) stake by 18,600 shares and now owns 29,000 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Avnet (NYSE:AVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avnet has $5000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 23.35% above currents $39.32 stock price. Avnet had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of AVT in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 9 with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has invested 0.06% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0.01% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. 9,664 are owned by Profund Lc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 114,203 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 146,095 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 183 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.47% or 9,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,625 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,000 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). France-based Axa has invested 0.07% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 70,149 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 22,627 shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 9,279 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 414,844 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Kirby Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Carroll Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 492 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 32,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arosa Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 170,000 shares. 59,379 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 6,378 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 77,219 shares. 9,741 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Prospector Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 43,200 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 186,126 are owned by Scout Invests Incorporated. Atlanta Management Company L L C stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 4,358 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Capital Fund Management holds 3,393 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.