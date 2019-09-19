Kirby (KEX) EPS Estimated At $0.71; Shorts at Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repre (SUZ) Raised By 29.07%

Analysts expect Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.43% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. KEX’s profit would be $42.53M giving it 28.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Kirby Corporation’s analysts see -10.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.88. About 330,120 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX)

Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repre (NYSE:SUZ) had an increase of 29.07% in short interest. SUZ’s SI was 309,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.07% from 239,800 shares previously. With 79,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repre (NYSE:SUZ)’s short sellers to cover SUZ’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 97,790 shares traded. Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) has declined 27.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy Down 10% in the Past Week – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Suzano Rings the Opening Bell and Holds First Investor Day at New York Stock Exchange – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Suzano Starts Trading ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.98 billion. The firm offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

