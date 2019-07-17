Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 77 1.52 N/A 1.31 63.43 Teekay Corporation 4 0.25 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Kirby Corporation and Teekay Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.5% Teekay Corporation 0.00% -9.3% -1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.06 beta means Kirby Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Teekay Corporation’s beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kirby Corporation are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Teekay Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kirby Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teekay Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kirby Corporation and Teekay Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.5% of Kirby Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.6% of Teekay Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Kirby Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 41.7% are Teekay Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation -0.28% 6.91% 10.57% 9.24% -7.38% 23.26% Teekay Corporation 1.18% -6.94% 17.21% -39.24% -52.01% 28.44%

For the past year Kirby Corporation has weaker performance than Teekay Corporation

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats Teekay Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.