Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 76 1.52 N/A 1.31 63.43 Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.52 N/A 0.65 20.03

Demonstrates Kirby Corporation and Ship Finance International Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ship Finance International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kirby Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kirby Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kirby Corporation and Ship Finance International Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.5% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Kirby Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. In other hand, Ship Finance International Limited has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kirby Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ship Finance International Limited are 1 and 1 respectively. Kirby Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kirby Corporation and Ship Finance International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ship Finance International Limited’s potential upside is 3.33% and its consensus price target is $13.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kirby Corporation and Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 33.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Kirby Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 43.4% are Ship Finance International Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation -0.28% 6.91% 10.57% 9.24% -7.38% 23.26% Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89%

For the past year Kirby Corporation was more bullish than Ship Finance International Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Kirby Corporation beats Ship Finance International Limited.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.